Futures higher on trade deal optimism

With equities at record highs, U.S. stock index futures advanced another 0.2% ahead of the open on hopes that a U.S.-Mexico trade will go some way to averting a global trade war. Canadian representatives are also heading to the White House today to continue trade discussions.

In earnings news, Best Buy fell 4.5% after online sales growth slowed for the second quarter in a row and its current-quarter profit forecast missed estimates.

Oil is flat at $68.87/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1220/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is steady at 2.85%.

