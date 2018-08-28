Sonoma Pharma's HOCI shows positive effect in acne study

Results from study evaluating Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SNOA) topical high-strength Performance-Stabilized HOCI in patients with mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the Practical Symposium Dermatology Conference in Colorado.

Twenty patients were treated with HOCI (solution and gel) for 12 weeks. The HOCI solution produced statistically significant decreases in inflammatory (66%) and non-inflammatory (43%) lesions. HOCI gel's efficacy was similar, with decreases of 64% and 43%, respectively.

No adverse events were reported. Skin reactions were minimal to absent.

A larger randomized placebo-controlled study should launch in the near future.

The company says HOCI will be available in the U.S. this winter for the treatment of acne.