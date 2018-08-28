Morgan Stanley sees beauty in Coty and Estee Lauder

Morgan Stanley sees upside in the beauty sector, firing off upgrades on Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

Coty is upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight and assigned a price target of $14.50. The risk-reward profile on the stock is seen as compelling by analyst Dara Mohsenian for the first time in a while.

Estée Lauder also lands an Overweight rating and is given a price target of $160. The company's channel/geographic mix is expected to shift in the right direction..