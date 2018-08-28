Benchmark downgrades Mitek after management departures

Benchmark downgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Mark Schappel cites the planned departures of the CEO and CFO, which the analyst does think were due to personal reasons rather than issues with Mitek’s business.

Schappel notes that the departures follow the recent slowdown in the core check deposit business, a “head scratching” acquisition earlier this year, and underperformance in the ID business in Q3.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Mitek shares are down 13.5% premarket to $7.35.

Previously: Mitek Systems CEO, CFO plan departures (updated) (Aug. 27)