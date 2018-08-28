CBRE takes stake in three GGP malls, valuing them at over $1B

CBRE Global Investors' purchase of a 49% stake in three GGP Inc. malls values them at more than $1B, a clear sign that there's still appetite for top-tier retail property, the Wall Street Journal reports.

CBRE Global Investors, an affiliate of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), is buying the share in the malls from Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY), which expects to complete its acquisition of GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) today. BPY is keeping a stake in the three malls.

The malls are the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, MN, and the Parks Mall in Arlington, TX. They have a total of 3.7M square feet of space and sales of about $600 per square foot.

The three malls are dominant in their regions and have potential for further growth from rent increases, says David Morrison, CBRE Global’s chief investment officer for the Americas.

Brookfield Property -0.6% ahead of completing the acquisition of the 66% of GGP shares that it didn't already own.

