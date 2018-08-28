InVivo's Neuro-Spinal Scaffold shows sustained benefit in spinal cord injury study; shares up 7% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) is up 7% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the ongoing INSPIRE study evaluating its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic AIS A spinal cord injury.

All patients who experienced an ASIA Impairment Scale (AIS) conversion at month 6 maintained their conversion at month 12 (n=6; one patient lost to follow-up). Next up is the month 24 follow-up assessment.

