Naked Brand announces term sheet for $25M strategic investment from Sapinda Holding B.V.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) has entered into a non-binding term sheet to receive a $25M strategic investment from Sapinda Holding B.V.

Justin Davis Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Naked Brand Group Limited said, “If completed, this investment will provide us with additional capital to support our plans to complete accretive strategic acquisitions to better utilize our under-leveraged operating infrastructure. We have identified several attractive opportunities within the eCommerce and direct-to-consumer space that we believe have the potential to create notable shareholder value over the long term. I look forward to announcing new developments surrounding these strategic initiatives as appropriate.”