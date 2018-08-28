Genprex amends options to license additional cancer fighting technologies from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) has entered into amendments with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to extend the terms of two option agreements pertaining the use of TUSC2, the active agent in Genprex’s Oncoprex, in combination with immunotherapies and the development and the use of biomarkers to predict patient response to TUSC2 therapy.

The first amended agreement provides Genprex with an option to exclusively license patent applications and related intellectual property relating to methods of treating cancer by combining TUSC2 with any of the immune checkpoint inhibitors..

The second amended agreement provides Genprex with an option to exclusively license an issued U.S. patent and foreign patent applications pertaining to methods for predicting a patient’s response to a TUSC2 therapy in conjunction with an epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor and/or a protein kinase inhibitor.

Each amendment extends the term of the related option agreement to March 13, 2019, in consideration of the payment of $25,000.