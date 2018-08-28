Stantec signs LOI to acquire True Grit Engineering

Stantec (NYSE:STN) has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire True Grit Engineering.

Stantec vice president Eric Wiens said, “We have a longstanding relationship with True Grit Engineering and have experienced the quality work they deliver after partnering with them on a number of great projects. True Grit Engineering will increase our office presence in key markets, providing our clients and the local community with increased personal contact and a deep knowledge of issues impacting projects.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.