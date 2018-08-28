Pershing Gold further consolidates Relief Canyon land position

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) exercises a right of first offer to acquire all of the Newmont USA Ltd. royalty and other rights on specified lands around the Relief Canyon project.

The deal covers 4,235 acres of fee mineral rights and mining claims in Pershing County, NV. The company paid $1.1M

As a result of the transaction, Pershing extinguishes corresponding Newmont royalties on these lands, which range from 2.5-5%. The deal also terminates the 51% clawback option that Newmont formerly held on a total of 5,635 acres.

Source: Press Release