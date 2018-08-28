Tenax's levosimendan shows renal benefit in heart failure patients; shares up 1% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to results from a study evaluating the effects of levosimendan on kidney function in patients with heart failure (HF). The data were just published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

32 HF patients with renal impairment were randomized to receive either levosimendan (0.1 µg/kg per minute) or dobutamine (7.5µg/kg per minute). Both agents induced renal vasodilation and both increased renal blood flow (RBF) by similar amounts. Patients in the levosimendan cohort also experienced increases in a measure of kidney function called glomerular filtration rate (GFR) (average or median? of 22% - not specified whether this is the amount of the increase or the proportion of patients who experienced an increase).

A Phase 2 study assessing levosimendan in HF patients with pulmonary hypertension should launch in the coming months.

Levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer, is approved in over 60 countries ex-U.S. for the treatment of decompensated heart failure. Tenax acquired the North American rights from Phyxius Pharma in 2013.

