VerifyMe signs marketing and licensing agreement with Nosco, Inc.

VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME) announced a co-marketing and licensing agreement with Nosco, Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc.

Patrick White, president and chief executive officer of VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME), commented, "This licensing agreement with an innovative packaging solutions company such as Nosco is another win for brand owners and our shareholders. This makes three licensing contracts with significant HP Indigo 6000 series printers in the last several months for our RainbowSecure ink, which authenticates products and adds a layer of covert serialization for cloud-based track and trace functions." White continued, "Secure printing project inquires have been increasing recently, as our solution has begun to be marketed by our global marketing partners (HP Indigo and S-One Holdings)."