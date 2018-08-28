Brookfield Property completes GGP acquisition

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) -0.5% in premarket trading as it completes its purchase of GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP).

The aggregate cash amount for the deal is $9.25B, including $8.94B in pre-closing dividend, $200M as cash merger consideration, and the remainder to holders of GGP restricted stock and holders of securities in GGP's operating partnership.

About 110M limited partnership units of BPY were issued, and about 160M class A shares of BPR were outstanding t closing.

GGP's existing common stock and series A preferred stock were delisted from the NYSE.

