Aspen-Apollo deal may lead to more insurer M&A: KBW

The valuation of the Apollo (NYSE:APO)-Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) deal could drive more merger activity by lowering seller's expectations, Bloomberg reports, citing a client note written by KBW analyst Meyer Shields.
He says the deal shows "limited appeal of Bermuda turnarounds."
Separately, from Buckingham analyst Amit Kumar: After drawn-out sale process, and now being at peak hurricane season, chances are low for a competing bidder for Aspen Insurance.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) may be involved in the next round of consolidation.
Buckingham has a buy rating on AHL, and price target of $46.
Previously: Aspen Insurance +3.4% after agreeing to be bought by Apollo funds (Aug. 28)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox