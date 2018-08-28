Financials  | M&A

Aspen-Apollo deal may lead to more insurer M&A: KBW

|About: Aspen Insurance Holdings Li... (AHL)|By:, SA News Editor

The valuation of the Apollo (NYSE:APO)-Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) deal could drive more merger activity by lowering seller's expectations, Bloomberg reports, citing a client note written by KBW analyst Meyer Shields.

He says the deal shows "limited appeal of Bermuda turnarounds."

Separately, from Buckingham analyst Amit Kumar: After drawn-out sale process, and now being at peak hurricane season, chances are low for a competing bidder for Aspen Insurance.

    RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) may be involved in the next round of consolidation.

    Buckingham has a buy rating on AHL, and price target of $46.

