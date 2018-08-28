Kornit +11.3% on possible Amazon order increase

William Blair says Amazon is likely upgrading its printers in a Pennsylvania facility to Kornit’s (NASDAQ:KRNT) new HD print engine, which could lead to an expansion from a maximum of 48 machines to 72.

The firm says an upgrade of the installed machines would result in about $1M in revenue to Kornit while an incremental 24 printers would generate $10M in revenue.

Amazon accounted for 13% of Kornit’s total revenue last year.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.