Kornit +11.3% on possible Amazon order increase

William Blair says Amazon is likely upgrading its printers in a Pennsylvania facility to Kornit’s (NASDAQ:KRNT) new HD print engine, which could lead to an expansion from a maximum of 48 machines to 72.
The firm says an upgrade of the installed machines would result in about $1M in revenue to Kornit while an incremental 24 printers would generate $10M in revenue.
Amazon accounted for 13% of Kornit’s total revenue last year.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Kornit shares are up 11.3% to $20.81.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox