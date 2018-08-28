Fanhua to buy up to $20M of ADSs in initial round of buyback program

Fanhua (FANH +0.3% ) to buy back up to $20M of ADSs at a price of no more than $29 per ADS by Sept. 30, 2018 in the first round of a recently approved corporate share repurchase program.

Purchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in block trades.

Yesterday and right after today's open, Fanhua declined after an SA contributor it "a questionable company."

