Gold Standard announces C$10.5M non-brokered private placement

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV -2.4% ) announces non-brokered private placement of up to 5.12M shares at C$2.05/share for gross proceeds of up to C$10.5M.

Goldcorp (GG +0.6% ) will acquire 2.9M in the private placement and own ~35.3M equivalent to ~13.6% of GSV's outstanding shares.

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) will acquire 975,609 shares and own ~15.58% stake in Gold Standard

GSV may also conduct a non-brokered private placement with certain other investors of up to 1.2M shares for gross proceeds of up to C$2.5M

Net proceeds will be used for continued exploration and early-stage development of Railroad-Pinion Project and working capital purposes.