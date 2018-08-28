Gala Pharma to develop cannabis testing labs in California

Citing the bottleneck in California due to its strict testing regulations, Gala Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:GLPH) intends to develop a network of cannabis testing laboratories in the state.

Its application, submitted by subsidiary Gala Pharmaceutical California, to operate an accredited Type 8 cannabis testing lab in Long Beach has been determined to be complete by city officials and is now under review.

Two more applications for labs in Southern California are being planned.

Analysts at Cowen & Company believe the California cannabis market could reach $25B by 2026.