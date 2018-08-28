Standex International down 2% post Q4 results

Standex International (SXI -2.9% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 4.8% Y/Y to $227.51M and organic sales +1.2%. Growth reflects contribution of 1.8% from acquisitions and 1.8% from positive forex.

Sales by Segments: Food service equipment $101.12M (-2.2% Y/Y); Engraving $35.82M (+28.6% Y/Y); Engineering technologies $25.26M (-14.9% Y/Y) due to lower shipments in aviation and space markets; Electronics products $52.21M (+15.4% Y/Y) and Hydraulics products $13.2M (+19.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall margins: Gross improved by 270 bps to 36.2%; Operating improved by 211 bps to 11.6% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 125 bps to 16.1%.

SG&A expenses were $53.89M (+11.2% Y/Y).

Company reported free operating cash flow of $36.57M (+49.1% Y/Y); Net cash provided by operating activities of $64.92M and Cash & cash equivalents of $109.6M as of June 30, 2018.

Company expects capex spending to be between $35-36M in FY19 to support investments in growth opportunities in Electronics and Engraving.

