More on RYB Education Q2 results

RYB Education (RYB +0.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 25.7% Y/Y to $47.5M.

Service revenues increased by 35.2% Y/Y to $43.6M & product revenues decreased by 30.2% Y/Y to $3.9M.

Gross margin increased 880 bps to 33.5%.

Number of students enrolled at RYB directly operated kindergartens was 23,526 (+15.0% Y/Y).

Number of franchise play-and-learn centers and kindergartens in operation were 1,029 and 216, respectively.

Net cash outflows from operating activities were $10.6M.

Total cash, equivalents and term deposits of $143M, the decrease in cash balance was primarily driven by operational cash outflow, capex of $2.4M and acquisition payments of $2.3M.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of $37-40M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~0%-10%.

2018 Outlook: Net revenues of $160-170M.

