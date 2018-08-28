Amazon Prime Book Box for children now generally available

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches the children’s Prime Book Box service into general availability.

The boxes are geared for children from newborn to 12 years of age with each box costing $22.99. Delivery options include monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

Amazon says parents can save up to 35% off the list price on the included books.

The service debuted in an invite-only trial in May.

Amazon shares are up 0.2% to $1,932.14.

