Canaccord Genuity and Bond Angle update on Tesla

Canaccord Genuity thinks the recent issues at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could open the door for new entries into the EV market for partnerships with deeper pockets. The Toyota-Uber autonomous vehicle development partnership announced yesterday is cited by the analyst team as an example.

As far as Q3 vehicle production, Canaccord forecasts that Tesla will produce 48K to 52K Model 3 vehicles to fall short of the guidance range of 50K to 55K (related: Game on again for Tesla production forecasts).

Cutting right to the case, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer says Tesla will need to secure profitability by the end of the year to maintain solvency.Dorsheimer and the Canaccord team slides the price target on Tesla to $316 from $336.

After looking at Tesla's current financial status, Bond Angle's Vicki Bryan maintains an Underperform rating on the company's 5.3% Senior Note issue due in 2025. Bryan also raises an interesting point by noting that Tesla may have damaged its ability to persuade convertible bondholders to accept stock instead of cash under a general consent solicitation scenario aimed at relieving some cash flow pressure for the company. She notes that the recent turmoil may make it more difficult for Tesla to float the offer.