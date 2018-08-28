Arlo -3.2% as analysts eye rivals in coverage launches

Netgear spin-off Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) has come out of its analyst quiet period with host of new ratings, many Neutral in nature as observers take in heady competition, and is 3.2% lower out of the gate today.

That's followed a few weeks where the stock has moved 39% above its IPO price.

Raymond James has a Market Perform rating amid a "significantly" competitive market and the chance for heavy downside as a consumer tech IPO (see Fitbit and GoPro), but says the company's product has some key differentiators critical to serving its customer base in DIY security. (h/t Bloomberg)

Guggenheim has started the stock at Neutral with a price target of $26. And BofA Merrill Lynch is also Neutral with a target of $24, cautious about competition from bigger rivals like Amazon and Alphabet and what it says is limited visibility into the ramp of its subscription segment.

Imperial is perhaps most bullish on the shares, starting coverage at Outperform with a $39 price target, implying 75% upside. Cowen's also at Outperform, with a $28 target, and Deutsche Bank (Buy, $28) says the company is "squarely positioned" for growth and expects annual sales growth of 25% over the next few years.