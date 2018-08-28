Apparel store stocks track higher

Apparel stores are reacting to a sizzling Q2 comparable sales number turned in by DSW (DSW +24.2% ) and the Johnson Redbook weekly report on chain store sales that showed +5% growth.

Notable movers include Stein Mart (SMRT +6% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.9% ), Destination XL (DXLG +2.3% ), Destination Maternity (DEST +2% ), Citi Trends (CTRN +2.2% ), Boot Barn (BOOT +1.4% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +2% ), Genesco (GCO +1.6% ), Stage Stores (SSI +1.9% ) and Ascena Retail (ASNA +1.3% ).

