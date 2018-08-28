Apparel store stocks track higher

Apparel stores are reacting to a sizzling Q2 comparable sales number turned in by DSW (DSW +24.2%) and the Johnson Redbook weekly report on chain store sales that showed +5% growth.
Notable movers include Stein Mart (SMRT +6%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.9%), Destination XL (DXLG +2.3%), Destination Maternity (DEST +2%), Citi Trends (CTRN +2.2%), Boot Barn (BOOT +1.4%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +2%), Genesco (GCO +1.6%), Stage Stores (SSI +1.9%) and Ascena Retail (ASNA +1.3%).
