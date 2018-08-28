Capstone secures order for new C200 units

Capstone Turbine (CPST +0.9% ) has secured an order for two of its new C200 Signature Series units with Capstone integrated roof mounted heat recovery modules that will allow for generating up to 300kW of hot water heat recovery in addition to the 200kW of electrical output.

The innovative combined heat and power or cogeneration solution allows the customer to capture the thermal energy from the exhaust to provide hot water for domestic uses or as thermal energy to drive an absorption chiller, boosting the overall system efficiency of the CHP installation to more than 80%.