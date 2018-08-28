Qualcomm +2.8% on preliminary Dutch auction results

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces the results of its modified Dutch auction that expired at midnight on August 27.

A total of 76,205,230 of common stock shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the $67.50/share purchase price.

The total included 34,408,876 shares tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

Qualcomm expects to accept payment of $5.1B, excluding fees and expenses, for 76.21M shares at the purchase price.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.8% to $69.24.

