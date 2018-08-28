Bank of Nova Scotia slides after Q3 revenue misses

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) slips 1.6% in morning trading after Q3 revenue of C$7.18B fell short of the C$7.34B consensus estimate; revenue from its global banking and markets segment declined from prior quarter and from a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.76 beat the consensus estimate by C$0.01; that compares with Q2's C$1.71 and C$1.68 a year ago.

Canadian banking and international banking showed strong growth and recent acquisitions also helped boost results, the company said.

BNS outlook and timing of EPS accretion for acquisitions remains unchanged; sees neutral impact to FY2019 adjusted EPS and about C$0.15 accretion in FY2020.

Results by segment: