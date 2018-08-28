Best Buy -6% with comp growth expected to slow

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is facing the consequences of posting improved comparable sales growth marks over the last two years as the upcoming quarterly comparisons become tougher to match. The retailer's guidance mark for 2.5% to 3.5% comp growth in Q3 stands as the slowest pace in the last six quarters.

"The challenge for the company, in our view, is to maintain the strong top-line results as comparisons become more difficult, especially since the stock has already re-rated meaningfully over the past year," notes RBC Capital Markets.

During the conference call, Best Buy execs laid out the long-term benefits from its tech support spending even as the outlay weighs on near-term margins.

Shares of Best Buy are down 6.21% on the day.

