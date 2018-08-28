Saudi king nixed Aramco IPO - Reuters

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the force behind the planned $100B IPO of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), but his father - King Salman - remains in charge for now, and it was the king who stepped in to shelve the offering, according to Reuters.

Salman met with a number of advisers, according to the story, and they convinced him the IPO would undermine, rather than help the kingdom. Why? Because it would require full public disclosure of Aramco's finances.

"Whenever [the king] says ‘no’, there is no budging,” says a source.

For now, Saudi Arabian officials are denying the report, and say they continue to work towards an IPO when the time is right. King Salman is 82.

