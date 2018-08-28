Seven Stars Cloud in JV for real estate asset digitization

Seven Stars Cloud (SSC -3.4%) -- now becoming Ideanomics -- has set a joint venture with Aladdin Fintech, the Hong-Kong-based parent of I-House, for global real estate asset digitization and post-digitization services.
I-House will lead the 50/50 venture, which will be set up in Hong Kong and have offices in New York and Beijing.
It will focus on fixed income-based real estate product offerings (using Velocity Ledger for fractionalization, securitization and tokenization), and tapping Ideanomics' BBD artificial intelligence to enhance ratings and risk management services.
