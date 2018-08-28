Aleafia Health up 14.2% post Q2 results

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF +14.2% ) reports Q2 revenue of $1.2M.

Gross profit totalled $0.82M.

Operating expenses totalled $2.3M.

The company had $29.1M in cash on hand.

Fully funded annual growing capacity to reach 38,000 kg of cannabis flower in early 2019.

Signed agreement to acquire 160,000 sq. ft. fully automated, modern Niagara greenhouse facility.

Completed first harvest at Port Perry cultivation facility.

Entered into strategic supply agreement with CannTrust Inc.

Increased access to American investment community by securing listing on OTCQX best market.

