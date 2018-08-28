Bilibili reports Q2 results; shares +14%

Bilibili (BILI +14.7% ) reports Q2 revenues of RMB1,026.5M (+76.1% Y/Y ) driven by contribution from our advertising, live broadcasting and value-added services

Mobile games revenue: RMB791M, +61% due to the increasing popularity of mobile games such as Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane

Live broadcasting & VAS sales: RMB118.6M, +186% attributable to enhanced monetization efforts and promotion of its VAS services

Advertising revenues: RMB95.9M +132% primarily attributable to additional revenue from brand advertising and newly launched performance-based advertising on Bilibili’s highly trafficked platform.

Gross profit margin expands marginally by 80bps to 24.4%

Average monthly active users reached 85M (+30%), mobile active users reached 71.4M (+39%).

Average monthly paying users reached 3M (+177%); mobile games paying users reached 0.8M (+40%).

Outlook: Q3 sales expected to be ~RMB1B-RMB1.04B

