Google responds to President Trump's search result allegations

In a statement to Bloomberg, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) responds to President Trump’s allegations this morning.

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: President Trump accuses Google of favoring "Fake New Media" (Aug. 28)