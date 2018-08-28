Yangaroo down 8.1% post Q2 results

Yangaroo (OTC:YOOIF -8.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 11.3% Y/Y to $1.8M.

Advertising revenue of $1.03M dropped 16% Y/Y & 17% Q/Q.

Entertainment Division’s revenue was $0.77M, down 4% Y/Y and up 7% Q/Q.

Total operating expense was $1.85M, 3% higher Y/Y and 3% lower Q/Q.

EBITDA of 25K (-88.5% Y/Y) & Normalized EBITDA of 48K (-84% Y/Y).

“The Company expects new customer business to start making a contribution to revenue in the latter part of 2018. Until revenue growth accelerates, the Company will continue to carefully control costs.” said Gary Moss, President and CEO.

