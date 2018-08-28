Moody's settles SEC charges on RMBS ratings model, ratings symbol deficiencies

Moody's (MCO +0.7% ) Investors Service agrees to pay $16.25M in penalties to settle charges involving internal control failures and failing to clearly define and consistently apply credit rating symbols, the Securities and Exchange Commission says.

$15M of the settlement is for internal control failures involving models it used in rating U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities; it also agreed to retain an independent consultant to assess and improve internal controls.

Separately, Moody's agrees to pay $1.25M and to review policies, procedures, and internal controls relating to rating symbols.

The RMBS-related charges cover 2010-2013 when Moody's used models it had outsourced from a corporate affiliate and failed to enforce internal controls that should have been applied to the models, the SEC says. As a result, Moody's corrected more than 650 RMBS ratings with a notional value over $49B due, in part to errors in the models.

In both cases, Moody's neither admitted or denied the charges.

Previously: Aegon's Transamerica to pay $97M for faulty investment models (Aug. 27)