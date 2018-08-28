FDA clamps down on opioid-peddling websites

The FDA has sent Warning Letters to four additional online networks operating a total of 21 websites for illegally promoting opioids to Americans. The action follows the issuance of 13 Warning Letters to more than 70 websites over the summer.

The four new recipients are: CoinRX, MedInc.biz, PharmacyAffiliates.org and PharmaMedics.

A Warning Letter demands an immediate "cease and desist" on selling the drugs online or face more serious regulatory action. Criminal charges are still possible if pursued by a different government agency.

