FCC probe: Chairman didn't play favorites with Sinclair deal

The FCC's Office of the Inspector General has concluded that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai didn't show favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the saga of that company's attempted $3.9B purchase of Tribune Media (TRCO +0.8% ).

Pai says he's pleased that the IG found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“I have called on the FCC for many years to update its outdated media ownership regulations to match the realities of the modern marketplace," he says. "As I said when this investigation was first announced, the suggestion that I favored any one company was absurd, and today’s report proves that Capitol Hill Democrats’ politically motivated accusations were entirely baseless.”

Pai oversaw the reinstatement of the "UHF discount," without which Sinclair's deal would have pushed it over the national audience cap -- but also reversed course and pushed the agency to refer the deal to an administrative law judge, effectively killing it.

