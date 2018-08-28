View Systems signs worldwide licensing agreement with IPVideo Corporation

View Systems (OTCPK:VSYM) has teamed with IPVideo Corporation in Long Island, New York to manufacture and distribute the View Scan and related products and technologies.

“This agreement will provide View Systems with a much-expanded avenue for distribution, funding for manufacturing and ability to satisfy current demand,” states Dr. Martin Maassen, Chairman of the Board, View Systems, Inc. “We had been approached by many partners and the synergies of IPVideo’s national business with schools, police and government agencies we expect will provide immediate impact on our business with the increased sales, marketing and distribution channels.”