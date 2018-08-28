Regency Centers, Retail Properties rise on upgrade; DDR falls on downgrade

Regency Centers Corp. (REG +0.8% ) and Retail Properties of America (RPAI +1.4% ) gain after Deutsche Bank's Derek Johnston recommends that investors take profits from strip-center REITs after a recent rally and shift into higher-quality, according to Bloomberg.

Johnston upgraded Regency to buy from hold and boosted his price target to $72 from $70, saying the divestiture by Gazit Globe removes significant overhang and provides a good entry point.

RPAI raised to buy from hold; it should start to catch up to strip-center peers on an improved portfolio and more mixed-use redevelopment.

DDR (DDR -0.8% ) cut to hold from buy and price target trimmed to $14 from $15; spinoff is now complete and shares have rallied since April.

