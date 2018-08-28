Roche to maintain leadership in oncology - Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg Intelligence pharma analyst Sam Fazeli says Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5% ) will continue to enjoy a leadership position in oncology over the next four years but AbbVie (ABBV -0.3% ), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.1% ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.1% ), Celgene (CELG +0.7% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.5% ), Merck (MRK -0.6% ) and Pfizer (PFE -0.2% ) will provide much of the oomph behind the expected 60% growth in sales to $160B by 2022.

Fazeli adds that biosimilars and combo therapies will likely add to the growth (hardly a news flash).