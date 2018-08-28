Roche to maintain leadership in oncology - Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg Intelligence pharma analyst Sam Fazeli says Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) will continue to enjoy a leadership position in oncology over the next four years but AbbVie (ABBV -0.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.1%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.1%), Celgene (CELG +0.7%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.5%), Merck (MRK -0.6%) and Pfizer (PFE -0.2%) will provide much of the oomph behind the expected 60% growth in sales to $160B by 2022.
Fazeli adds that biosimilars and combo therapies will likely add to the growth (hardly a news flash).
Now read: AbbVie: Still A Compelling Buy? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox