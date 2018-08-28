PVH earnings preview

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is due to report earnings tomorrow after the market closes.

Analysts expect the company to post revenue of $2.29B and EPS of $2.09. Gross margin is seen coming in at 55.9% of sales.

PVH's full-year guidance is currently set at revenue growth of ~6% and EPS of $9.05 to $9.15.

Options trading on PVH is implying a move up or down of around 7% after earnings are reported.

Shares of PVH are up 13% YTD, but are down 0.5% since the clothing company filed its Q1 report.