The Information: Waymo self-driving vehicles hit snags in Phoenix tests

The Information reports that Waymo’s (GOOG, GOOGL) ambitions are slowing due to tech troubles with its self-driving vehicles.

The report details prototype minivans having problems crossing an intersection close to the Phoenix headquarters.

Over a dozen local residents who have encountered the test vehicles complained of sudden movements or stops.

Sources say the safety drivers regularly have to take control of the vehicle to avoid a crash.

Waymo says safety “continues to be our highest priority” and that the vehicles are “continually learning, and we’ve developed robust testing and validation processes that will allow us to safely expand our vehicle’s driverless capabilities over time.”

Other players in the self-driving vehicle push include Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM). Uber (UBER) pulled back its efforts after a fatal pedestrian accident with one of its autonomous driving fleet.

