Union Gaming updates on MGM Springfield

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree reports that MGM Resorts (MGM -1% ) brought in about 10K visitors last Friday at the MGM Springfield opening.

DeCree says MGM's $960M complex can be described as a "massive restoration project, revitalizing an entire block" of the downtown Springfield area in what could be an important development for future projects.

"When regulators in new jurisdictions considering casinos look across MGM's portfolio of development projects, we believe Springfield will standout," he predicts.

Union Gaming has a Buy rating on MGM and price target of $37.