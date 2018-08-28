Cedar Realty Trust acquires leasehold interest in Senator Square Shopping Center In Washington, D.C.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) acquired a 99-year leasehold with purchase option for Senator Square Shopping Center, a 62,000-square-foot shopping plaza at Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road in Northeast Washington, D.C.

The transaction continues the Company's investment efforts in the D.C. market and Ward 7, in particular, which began with the acquisition of the East River Park Shopping Center in December 2015.

With this acquisition, Cedar believes it will be able to meaningfully expand and improve its redevelopment efforts in this important urban neighborhood.

Press Release