ON Semiconductor collaborates with Optimal Plus

ON Semiconductor (ON -0.2% ) collaborates with Optimal Plus to gather, analyze and build actionable insights out of the company's manufacturing data.

Partnering with Optimal Plus is a key element to enable the shift from detect to predict and eventually prevent.

"We expect significant benefits in capital efficiency, yield enhancements and quality improvements." said Mark Goranson, ON Semiconductor senior vice president manufacturing.

"ON Semiconductor and Optimal Plus are demonstrating how operations optimization is keeping manufacturers ahead of an increased adoption of Industrial IoT, electric vehicles, machine vision and other disruptive applications in automotive and industrial end markets." said Dan Glotter, Optimal Plus Founder and CEO.