More on Bunzl's H1 results

Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) reported half-yearly revenue growth of 5.3% Y/Y to £4.34B and organic growth of 5.2%.
Revenue by Business area: North America £2.46B (+1% Y/Y) Continental Europe £890.2M (+16% Y/Y); UK & Ireland £625.9M (+11% Y/Y) and Rest of the World £368M (+5% Y/Y).
H1 Adj. operating profit was up 5% to £285M with operating margin flat at 6.6%.
Operating margin by Business area: North America 5.7% down by 40 bps; Continental Europe 10% up by 50 bps; UK & Ireland 6.3% down by 40 bps; Rest of the World 7.7% up by 60 bps.
Ratio of net debt to EBITDA calculated at average exchange rates was at 2.2 times.
H1 Cash inflow from operating activities £207.5M; Free cash flow £181.6M and Cash & cash equivalent £135.2M as of June 30, 2018.
Previously: Bunzl plc reports 1H results (Aug. 28)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox