More on Bunzl's H1 results

Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF) reported half-yearly revenue growth of 5.3% Y/Y to £4.34B and organic growth of 5.2%.

Revenue by Business area: North America £2.46B (+1% Y/Y) Continental Europe £890.2M (+16% Y/Y); UK & Ireland £625.9M (+11% Y/Y) and Rest of the World £368M (+5% Y/Y).

H1 Adj. operating profit was up 5% to £285M with operating margin flat at 6.6%.

Operating margin by Business area: North America 5.7% down by 40 bps ; Continental Europe 10% up by 50 bps ; UK & Ireland 6.3% down by 40 bps ; Rest of the World 7.7% up by 60 bps .

Ratio of net debt to EBITDA calculated at average exchange rates was at 2.2 times.

H1 Cash inflow from operating activities £207.5M; Free cash flow £181.6M and Cash & cash equivalent £135.2M as of June 30, 2018.

