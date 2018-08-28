Toyota aims to triple Chinese output by 2030

Toyota (TM -0.2% ) is aiming to triple production in China to 3.5M vehicles annually by as soon as 2030 in a renewed push to make up lost ground in the world’s biggest market, according to Bloomberg.

The move comes as Chinese officials warm to the hybrid technology that Toyota pioneered with the Prius, amid a realization that electric vehicles alone probably won’t be able to achieve Beijing’s ambitious environment targets.

The government is aiming for a fifth of car sales by 2025 to be so-called new-energy vehicles, which include pure EVs and plug-in hybrids. Stringent quotas for NEV production go into force from next year.