RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Optim Earth

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced its acquisition of Optim Earth.

“Optim Earth creates synergies between our two companies, with many of the same customers supported for infrastructure construction, repair and maintenance projects,” said Dave Meirick, RoadSafe president and CEO.

The founder and president of Optim Earth, Bill Honjas, will remain in place and continue to handle daily operations, while providing strategic direction alongside RoadSafe.

“This step complement the strong organic growth Optim Earth has experienced as a result of the incredible value, reliability and safety of its services.” said Terry Suzuki, president and CEO of ORIX Capital Partners.