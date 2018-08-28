Early indicators show China's economy weakening again in August

China’s economy indicates that the pace of expansion slowed for a fourth month in August, highlighting the pressure for the government to push through pro-growth policies.

The data suggest the economy weakened further as demand from trading partners lost steam, with the decline in stock prices reflecting worsening sentiment. That’s according to a Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators on business conditions and market sentiment.

It will take at least a few months for the economy to hit bottom and start recovering, according to Bloomberg Chief Asia economist Chang Shu, who doesn’t see any impact of the government’s measures yet. "It’s like a big ship -- it will take a bit of time to shift its course."

Source: Investing.com

