Mesa Air leads sector higher after results

Mesa Airlines (MESA +3.9% ) last night reported its first results since coming public again earlier this month. Excluding charges, the company earned $11.6M pretax in Q2, topping guidance (as listed in the prospectus) of $10.2M-$11.2M. Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7M topped guidance of $58.2M-$59.2M.

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS +1.1% )

Individual players: Spirit (SAVE +2.9% ), American (AAL +2.4% ), Southwest (LUV +0.2% ), Alaska Air (ALK +2.4% ), Allegiant (ALGT +0.3% ), United (UAL +0.9% ), Delta (DAL +1.3% )

Previously: Mesa Air reports Q3 results (Aug. 27)