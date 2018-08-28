Mesa Air leads sector higher after results

Mesa Airlines (MESA +3.9%) last night reported its first results since coming public again earlier this month. Excluding charges, the company earned $11.6M pretax in Q2, topping guidance (as listed in the prospectus) of $10.2M-$11.2M. Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7M topped guidance of $58.2M-$59.2M.
U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS +1.1%)
Individual players: Spirit (SAVE +2.9%), American (AAL +2.4%), Southwest (LUV +0.2%), Alaska Air (ALK +2.4%), Allegiant (ALGT +0.3%), United (UAL +0.9%), Delta (DAL +1.3%)
Previously: Mesa Air reports Q3 results (Aug. 27)
